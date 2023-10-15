Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) matching up with the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:15 PM ET (on October 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-1.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 62 (53.9%) of those contests.
- This season Houston has won 44 of its 82 games, or 53.7%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
|October 7
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
|October 8
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
|October 10
|@ Twins
|W 9-1
|Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
|October 11
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
|October 15
|Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
