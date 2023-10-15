Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) matching up with the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:15 PM ET (on October 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) for the Rangers.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 62 (53.9%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 44 of its 82 games, or 53.7%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 827.

The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule