Game 1 of the ALCS will take place on Sunday, October 15 at Minute Maid Park, with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hosting Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rangers have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 115 times and won 62, or 53.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 44-38 (53.7%).

Houston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +190 1st 1st

