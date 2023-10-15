Jeremy Pena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena returns to action for the Houston Astros against Jordan Montgomery and the Texas RangersOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 11, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.
- Pena has recorded a hit in 101 of 153 games this year (66.0%), including 43 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|72
|.242
|AVG
|.284
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.365
|SLG
|.397
|24
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|26
|51/25
|K/BB
|78/18
|10
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks eighth, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
