Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve is back in action for the Houston Astros against Jordan Montgomery and the Texas RangersOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the ALCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 0-for-4.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 33.0% of his games this year (31 of 94), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 55.3% of his games this season (52 of 94), with two or more runs 19 times (20.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.