Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.
In his last action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 0-for-4.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (163) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.6% of his 161 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- In 16.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 67 games this year (41.6%), including 30 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this year (44.7%), including 20 multi-run games (12.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.