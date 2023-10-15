Michael Brantley vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Brantley is available when the Houston Astros take on Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the ALCS.
In his most recent action (on October 11 against the Twins) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .278.
- Brantley has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including six multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Brantley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Astros Players vs the Rangers
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.