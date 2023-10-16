On Monday, Alex Bregman (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Bregman has had a hit in 105 of 166 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits 46 times (27.7%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has an RBI in 63 of 166 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .250 AVG .273 .358 OBP .368 .405 SLG .472 22 XBH 35 11 HR 14 42 RBI 56 37/48 K/BB 50/44 3 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings