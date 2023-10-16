Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET on October 16.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 116 times and won 62, or 53.4%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 58 of its 108 games, or 53.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 54.5% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule