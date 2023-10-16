Game 2 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers is set for Monday, October 16 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez getting the ball for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:37 PM ET. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Rangers.

The Rangers have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 116 times and won 62, or 53.4%, of those games.

The Astros have a 58-50 record (winning 53.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Houston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +260 3rd 2nd

