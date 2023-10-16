Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 112 games this year (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (27 of 162), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 67 games this year (41.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 30 of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 72 times this year (44.4%), including 20 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
