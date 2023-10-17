Stars vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - October 17
Entering a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0), the Dallas Stars (1-0) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17 at T-Mobile Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Chase Wheatcroft
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alex Pietrangelo
|D
|Questionable
|Face
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Stars' 281 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them seventh in the league.
- Dallas had one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.
- They had the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +66.
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.
- Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Stars (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.