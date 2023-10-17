How to Watch the Stars vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (1-0) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) -- who've won three straight -- on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
You can see the Stars look to hold off the Golden Knights on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars put up last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) was 11th in the NHL.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Golden Knights had the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.
- The Golden Knights had 42 power-play goals (25th in NHL) on 207 chances.
- The Golden Knights scored on 20.29% of their power plays, No. 18 in the NHL.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
