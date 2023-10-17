The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-105)

Golden Knights (-105) Total Pick: Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)

Under 5.5 (computer predicts 4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars were 9-18-27 in overtime matchups as part of a 47-21-14 overall record last season.

Dallas was 12-6-15 (39 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the 14 games last season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas took 20 points from the 19 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (6-5-8 record).

The Stars were 48-8-8 when they scored at least three goals (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 15-6-8 record (38 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars were outshot by their opponent in 41 games, going 18-13-10 to register 46 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.5 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.29% 18th 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 77.44% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

