The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars claimed an upset victory in five of the 10 games they played as an underdog last season.

Dallas won six of its 12 games last season when an underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Stars, implied from the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Last season, 52 games Dallas played finished with more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars were seventh in the NHL in scoring last season (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

Dallas' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) was third in the NHL.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

Dallas had 64 power-play goals (fifth-most in NHL) on 256 chances.

The Stars scored on 25% of their power plays, No. 5 in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Dallas had 10.

At 83.47%, the Stars had the third-best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Stars were the league leaders in faceoff win rate (54.8%).

Dallas' 10.7% shooting percentage was seventh in the league.

The Stars shut out their opponents six times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.