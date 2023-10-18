The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Scherzer's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 so far this season.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a home run, nine walks and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.