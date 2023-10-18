Kyle Tucker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 13th in slugging.
- In 68.7% of his games this season (112 of 163), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (25.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.6% of his games in 2023 (27 of 163), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.1% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|79
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.404
|.455
|SLG
|.576
|33
|XBH
|38
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|64
|41/34
|K/BB
|51/46
|14
|SB
|16
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
