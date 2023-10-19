On Thursday, October 19, starting at 7:00 PM CT, VR Eaton High School will play Carroll High School - Southlake in Northwest , TX.

Carroll vs. VR Eaton Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Northwest , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Byron Nelson High School at Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Azle Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Azle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Azle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

