Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 at Caesars Superdome, where they'll face Darious Williams and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup against the Jaguars' secondary, see below.

Saints vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 47.4 7.9 30 85 9.17

Chris Olave vs. Darious Williams Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored one touchdown.

In the air, New Orleans has thrown for 1,300 yards, or 216.7 per game -- that places the team 13th in the NFL.

The Saints are just 23rd in the NFL in points scored per game, at 18.2.

New Orleans has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.7 times per game (seventh in NFL).

The Saints have made 26 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They throw the ball 51% of the time in the red zone.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville ranks 32nd in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 270.3, and it ranks 24th in passing TDs allowed (nine).

This year, the Jaguars are 18th in the NFL in points allowed (20.3 per game) and 23rd in total yards allowed (345.7 per game).

Jacksonville has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Chris Olave vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Darious Williams Rec. Targets 53 33 Def. Targets Receptions 32 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 414 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 145 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 3 Interceptions

