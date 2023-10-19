Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in El Paso County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eastwood High School at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 19

7:00 PM MT on October 19 Location: el paso, TX

el paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sonora High School at Anthony High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20

6:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Anthony, TX

Anthony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodsboro at Agua Dulce High School