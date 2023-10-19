The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 2-1.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .263 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 103 of 156 games this season (66.0%), with more than one hit on 43 occasions (27.6%).

He has homered in 6.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (63 of 156), with two or more runs 16 times (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings