Jose Altuve vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 184 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the ALCS with the Rangers up 2-1.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .311 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 69.1% of his 97 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (16.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 53 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.268
|AVG
|.349
|.380
|OBP
|.405
|.399
|SLG
|.630
|13
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|19
|RBI
|32
|37/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
