Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kerr County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerr County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Kerr County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Our Lady of the Hills High School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.