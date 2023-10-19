On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Westfield High School will host MacArthur High School - Houston in a matchup between 6A - District 14 teams.

MacArthur vs. Westfield Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19

5:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19

6:30 PM CT on October 19 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Langham Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19

6:30 PM CT on October 19 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19

6:30 PM CT on October 19 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Humble High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Galena Park, TX

Galena Park, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

A Plus Academy at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 19

7:15 PM CT on October 19 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayde Creek High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbers Hill High School at Kingwood Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran South Academy at Second Baptist School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Christian at Allen Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: New Caney, TX

New Caney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dekaney High School at Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Woods High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Oak High School at Waller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Alief Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nederland High School at Galena Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Galena Park, TX

Galena Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Cypress Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Spring Woods High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Lumberton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Lumberton, TX

Lumberton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 21

12:00 PM CT on October 21 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Lakes High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21

1:00 PM CT on October 21 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX Conference: 6A - District 16

6A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 21

6:00 PM CT on October 21 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Cypress Ridge High School