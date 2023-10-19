The Anaheim Ducks (1-1) host the Dallas Stars (1-0-1) after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. The outing on Thursday begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD.

Stars vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-250) Ducks (+200) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

In the 31 games the Stars were favored on the moneyline last season they posted a 21-10 win-loss record.

Dallas played in four games with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter last season, coming up the winner each time.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Stars have a 71.4% chance to win.

Last season, Dallas games went over this one's 6-goal over/under 52 times.

Stars vs Ducks Additional Info

Stars vs. Ducks Rankings

Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 206 (31st) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the league last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, Dallas was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals Dallas put up last season (on 256 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars' 25% power-play conversion rate was fifth-best in the league.

Dallas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.

The Stars killed 83.47% of opponent power plays, the third-best percentage in the league.

The Stars won the highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 54.8%.

Dallas had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

