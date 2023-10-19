Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Tarrant County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Nelson High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Northwest , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
