The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Travis County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hendrickson High School at Leander High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Leander , TX

Leander , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Connally High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Conference: 5A - District 18

5A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Austin High School - Austin

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 20

7:20 PM CT on October 20 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - Region 26

6A - Region 26 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School