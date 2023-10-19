After one round of play at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Collin Morikawa is in the lead (+300), shooting a six-under 64.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Best Odds to Win

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 9:24 PM ET

9:24 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-6)

1st (-6) Odds to Win: +300

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 1st

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 9:35 PM ET

9:35 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-3)

8th (-3) Odds to Win: +600

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 8th

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 9:46 PM ET

9:46 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +1000

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 2nd

Im Sung-jae

Tee Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-3)

8th (-3) Odds to Win: +1400

Im Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 3 8th

Nicolai Hojgaard

Tee Time: 7:56 PM ET

7:56 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-5)

2nd (-5) Odds to Win: +1400

Hojgaard Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -5 6 1 2nd

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Emiliano Grillo 2nd (-5) +1400 Cameron Davis 8th (-3) +1600 Sahith Theegala 8th (-3) +1600 Keegan Bradley 8th (-3) +1800 Min Woo Lee 26th (-1) +3000 Hideki Matsuyama 26th (-1) +3500 Beau Hossler 17th (-2) +4500 Robby Shelton 2nd (-5) +4500 Joel Dahmen 8th (-3) +5000 Tom Hoge 17th (-2) +6500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.