Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) against the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

