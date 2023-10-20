Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) against the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.
- The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).
- The Astros have the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 11
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
|October 15
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 16
|Rangers
|L 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 18
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Cristian Javier vs Max Scherzer
|October 19
|@ Rangers
|W 10-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Andrew Heaney
|October 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 22
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.