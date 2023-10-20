High school football is on the schedule this week in Bell County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Live Oak Classical School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Paul Catholic School at Central Texas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Salado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Connally High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midlothian High School at Lake Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Corsicana, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Academy High School at McGregor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buffalo High School at Rogers High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rogers, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harker Heights High School at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holland High School at Hearne High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Hearne, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

