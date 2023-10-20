Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Bosque County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lexington High School at Clifton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clifton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosebud-Lott High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bynum High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
