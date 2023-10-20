Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Callahan County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Callahan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Cross Plains High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hamlin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
