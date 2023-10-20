If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cass County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Williamson County
  • Lubbock County
  • Starr County
  • Jefferson County
  • Willacy County
  • Harris County
  • Travis County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Upshur County
  • El Paso County

    • Cass County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Linden-Kildare High School at Cumby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Cumby, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.