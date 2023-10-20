On Friday, Chas McCormick (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

McCormick is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 66.4% of his 119 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .285 AVG .262 .353 OBP .353 .534 SLG .448 23 XBH 18 12 HR 10 38 RBI 32 57/18 K/BB 60/22 12 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings