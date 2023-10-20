Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Falls County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chilton High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Granger, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosebud-Lott High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.