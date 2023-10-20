High school football is on the schedule this week in Falls County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Chilton High School at Granger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Granger, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rosebud-Lott High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

