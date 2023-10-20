Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Galveston County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Clear Springs High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leveretts Chapel High School at High Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: High Island, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
