Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hidalgo County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Hidalgo County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Gladys Porter High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Edcouch, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James "Nikki" Rowe High School at Rio Grande City High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rio Grande City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

