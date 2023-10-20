Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Hill County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Abbott High School at Coolidge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bynum High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
