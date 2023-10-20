If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jackson County, Texas this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Goliad High School at Edna High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Edna, TX

Edna, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Ganado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Ganado, TX

Ganado, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Industrial High School at London High School