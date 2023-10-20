Support your favorite local high school football team in Llano County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Llano County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Blanco High School at Llano High School