After reaching the semifinals at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (before being eliminated by Ben Shelton in his most recent match), Marcos Giron will start action in the Swiss Indoors Basel versus Ugo Humbert in the round of 32. Giron's odds are +3300 to win this tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Giron at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In his opener at the Swiss Indoors Basel, Giron will meet Humbert on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Giron currently has odds of +155 to win his next matchup against Humbert. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Giron Stats

Giron most recently played on October 21, 2023, a 7-6, 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 19-ranked Shelton in the semifinals of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

Through 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, Giron is 32-29 and has yet to win a title.

Giron is 22-19 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 61 matches over the past year, across all court types, Giron has averaged 24.6 games.

On hard courts, Giron has played 41 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match.

Over the past year, Giron has been victorious in 22.9% of his return games and 78.7% of his service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has won 78.5% of his games on serve and 21.5% on return.

