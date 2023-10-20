Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matagorda County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Matagorda County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bay City High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.