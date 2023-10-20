This week, there's high school football on the docket in Matagorda County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Bay City High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 25
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

