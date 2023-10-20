Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.
- Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 in his last outings.
- In 94 of 130 games this season (72.3%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 130), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 36 games this year (27.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 63 of 130 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.