Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Potter County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Willacy County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Travis County
  • Upshur County
  • Harris County
  • Denton County
  • El Paso County
  • Williamson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Lubbock County

    • Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Highland Park High School - Amarillo at Farwell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Farwell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.