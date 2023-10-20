If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Smith County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Tyler Legacy High School at Royse City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lufkin High School at Tyler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Henderson High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Magnolia , TX

Magnolia , TX Conference: 4A - District 16

4A - District 16 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullard High School at Rusk High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rusk, TX

Rusk, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindale High School at Palestine High School