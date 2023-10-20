The SMU Mustangs (4-2) visit the Temple Owls (2-5) on Friday, October 20, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Lincoln Financial Field. Temple is a 20.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 55.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, SMU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 17.0 points per game. The offense ranks 39th (33.3 points per game). Temple's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 438.4 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 78th with 380.6 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -20.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -1400 +800

Looking to place a bet on SMU vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

SMU Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Mustangs rank -65-worst with 371.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 53rd by giving up 359.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

In terms of scoring offense, the Mustangs rank 11th-worst with 27.3 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 62nd by giving up 20.0 points per game over their last three games.

With 223.0 passing yards per game on offense (18th-worst) and 207.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (18th-worst) over the last three games, SMU has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

With 148.0 rushing yards per game on offense (eighth-worst) and 152.0 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-4-worst) over the last three contests, the Mustangs have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Over their last three games, the Mustangs have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

SMU has not hit the over in its past three games.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 20.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Each SMU five games with a set total this season have gone under the over/under.

SMU has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

SMU has played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

Bet on SMU to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 passing yards for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has 358 rushing yards on 62 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards (26.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's team-leading 223 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 20 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 220 yards so far this campaign.

RJ Maryland has a total of 206 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Nelson Paul leads the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Kobe Wilson, SMU's top tackler, has 30 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Cale Sanders leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 11 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.