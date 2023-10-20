This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Sutton County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Sutton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sonora High School at Anthony High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 20
    • Location: Anthony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

