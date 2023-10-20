Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Tom Green County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Forsan High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Early High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.