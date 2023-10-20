Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .921 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the ALCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .293 with 24 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Alvarez has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (92 of 122), with multiple hits 32 times (26.2%).

In 27.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 59 games this season (48.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this year (54.9%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .278 AVG .307 .390 OBP .425 .488 SLG .678 23 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings