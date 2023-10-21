Andrew Novak is in eighth place, at -3, after the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Novak at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +8000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Novak Odds to Win: +8000

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished better than par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Novak has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Novak has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Novak has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 34 -6 279 0 16 0 2 $1.1M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Novak has played in the past year (7,283 yards) is 204 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Novak was better than only 20% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Novak failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Novak recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Novak's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (8.0).

In that most recent competition, Novak's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Novak ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

