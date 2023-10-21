Oddsmakers give the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) the edge when they host the Baylor Bears (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in total offense (444 yards per game) and 37th in total defense (334.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Baylor has been struggling on offense, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 30.2 points per contest (99th-ranked).

Baylor vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -3.5 -110 -110 50.5 -105 -115 -175 +145

Baylor Recent Performance

The Bears are playing poorly of late both offensively and defensively -- accumulating 384 yards per game in their past three games (-57-worst in college football), and giving up 446 per game (19th-worst).

The Bears are scoring 18.7 points per game in their past three games (-73-worst in college football), and allowing 37.3 per game (-103-worst).

Baylor is 33rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (307.3 per game), and -49-worst in passing yards given up (247.3).

In their past three games, the Bears have rushed for 76.7 yards per game (-108-worst in college football), and conceded 198.7 on the ground (-83-worst).

The Bears have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall, over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Baylor has gone over the total once.

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

In Baylor's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Baylor has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Baylor has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 920 yards on 62.1% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Richard Reese has run the ball 49 times for 229 yards, with two touchdowns.

Dominic Richardson has rushed for 218 yards on 55 carries, while also catching 11 passes for 93 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has hauled in 404 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 15 passes and compiled 235 receiving yards (39.2 per game).

Hal Presley's 29 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 222 yards.

Byron Vaughns has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Matt Jones, Baylor's top tackler, has 40 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks this year.

Caden Jenkins has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

